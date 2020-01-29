John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova have delivered a stunning on-court protest against Margaret Court on Tuesday afternoon.

The duo have been vocal against Court in the past who has caused controversy with her vocal opposition to same-sex marriage and comments about transgender people.

Her comments have led to a barrage of backlash and led fans to call for the arena named after her to be changed.

McEnroe and Navratilova delivered the latest statement hitting out against Court as they walked off court holding a sign which read "Evonne Goolagong Arena".

Immediately after their legends doubles match Navratilova climbed the umpires chair and began talking into the microphone, the television feed was cut shortly after she began talking.

"I've been speaking out about an issue for a while now and John McEnroe is here to join me and push the conversation forward," she said, before the TV feed was cut.

Court's comments have drawn widespread disdain with Tennis Australia also distancing themselves by stating they would honour her sporting achievements, but it does not agree with her personal views.

Hours after the on-court protest however Tennis Australia responded by labelling the stance from the two legends as a breach of protocol.

"We embrace diversity, inclusion and the right for people to have a view, as well as their right to voice that view," Tennis Australia's statement read.

"But the Australian Open has regulations and protocols with respect to how any fan, player or guest can use our facility, the event and the global stage it provides. This is to ensure the integrity of our event.

"Two high-profile guests have breached these protocols and we are working through this with them."

On Wednesday Navratilova apologised for the protest, saying if she had known it would be a breach of tournament protocol then she would have chosen a different path.

"I had no idea there was this kind of protocol," she told the Tennis Channel.

"Had I known, I would have done it differently. I would have still tried to make my statement, which is that you name buildings after not what people did on the court, but also off the court, the whole body of work.

"I said my piece. You can see my whole statement. I stand by that. But I apologise about breaking protocol. I did not need to do that."

Calls for Margaret Court Arena to be renamed have only continued to gain traction and in her latest open letter, Navratilova again led the charge.

"When airports, buildings, streets or stadiums are named after particular people, it is done, or at least should be done, to honour exceptional human beings - our heroes," Navratilova wrote in a story for TENNIS.com.

"Think Muhammad Ali, Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Billie-Jean King, Rod Laver, Rosa Parks. Would it not be appropriate if the Staples Center were renamed as a tribute to Kobe Bryant?

"Such luminaries excelled in their fields and transcended them; they made a positive contribution to mankind; they led by example. And, perhaps most of all, they were on the right side of history.

"But Margaret Court does not belong in that company or category. Nobody disputes her achievements on the tennis court, and her place in the sport's history remains as distinguished as it gets. Nobody wants to take away or diminish her career, least of all me. Margaret, Billie Jean and Rod were my childhood heroes. I wanted to be like them.

"So, it pains me to say this, but Margaret Court Arena must be renamed."

Navratilova, who married former Russian beauty queen Julia Lemigova in 2014, voiced the same sentiment of many others by stating the arena should be named after Evonne Goolagong Cawley.

On Monday McEnroe took aim at Court and delivered a stinging take-down ahead of a ceremony recognising her achievements.

In a scripted video, McEnroe slammed Court's views on the LGBTIQ community and urged Serena Williams to win two more majors so she would overtake Court as the leading grand slam winner in women's tennis.

"There's only one thing longer than a list of Margaret Court's tennis achievements - it's her list of offensive and homophobic statements," McEnroe said in his Commissioner of Tennis video published by Eurosport.