Teenage tennis star Amanda Anisimova has been brought to tears by a reporter who probed her about her late father.

Anisimova, 18, had just lost her first round match at the Australian Open 6-3 4-6 6-3 to Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas when the unnamed reporter asked if she was feeling "unsettled" without her father by her side.

"Do we really have to talk about this so fast after a match?" Anisimova responded, before bursting into tears.

"Things are still pretty tough but I was excited to play in the Australian Open, as it's my favourite grand slam," she said after composing herself.

"I have good memories from it."

The teenager's life was turned upside down in August 2019 by the sudden death of her father Konstantin, who had been her coach and inspiration as a child.

She then took two months off the tour with the Australian Open appearance her first in a major without her father.

The reporter's question left many commentators and fans furious, while her mixed doubles partner, Australian Nick Kyrgios, condemned the thoughtless treatment.

"This makes me so mad. Have a heart and please feel, it's not fair. Keep your head up Amanda," Kyrgios tweeted.

The American is ranked 24th in the world and would surely have ended the year higher had her season not been abruptly curtailed by the sad event.

Anisimova rocketed into the spotlight with a stunning run to the French Open semifinals in Paris in June 2019. She crushed defending champion Simona Halep in the quarter-finals before losing to eventual winner Ash Barty in three sets. She won her first career WTA title in April 2019 on clay in Bogota.