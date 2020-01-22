Despite being without stars like Sarah Hirini, Portia Woodman and Michaela Blyde, the Black Ferns Sevens have made a fast start to their 2020 campaign.

With two gold medals from three World Series events to begin their campaign, some of the country's young talent has had the chance to shine on the big stage.

While it's a promising sign for the future, it will make for an even tougher task when management has to pick just 12 players to send to the Olympic Games in July.

The team's next chance to stake their claim to a spot in the final 12 comes in Hamilton this weekend in the first ever women's World Series event on New Zealand soil. Speaking to the Herald, Blyde said every game for the rest of the season was another opportunity for players to make their cases.

"You definitely can't be complacent in our squad," Blyde said. "It just goes to show how well our team can play when we don't have experienced players in the team.

"(But) we've got five more World Series tournaments to go before we even start thinking about the Olympic Games, so it's going to be a good opportunity to see what combos work best and who works better in what position.

Michaela Blyde during the 2019 Hamilton Sevens. Photo / Getty

"There's going to be some good competition within the players, but I would hate to be the coaches come June when the time comes to name that team, because there's definitely going to be some hard decision made.

"That's just the beauty of our sport that we get to be in a position where we play rugby full time and be able to compete at the Olympics; it's all part of the job. A lot of the girls definitely have that at the back of their minds and their opportunities will come during the World Series to be able to fight for their position for the Olympic Games."

Blyde and Hirini will both return from injury this weekend in Hamilton in their second appearances of the season, with the pair having played at the opening event in Glendale last October.

The pair come into the side for Huia Harding and Shiray Kaka, with impressive 18-year-old Mahina Paul retaining her place in the 13-strong squad on the back of a strong showing in Cape Town.

The Black Ferns Sevens begin their campaign on Saturday morning, with a match against China. Fiji and England round out their pool.