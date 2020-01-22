ROD LAVER ARENA

Paula Badosa (ESP) vs Petra Kvitova (CZE) [7] 7-5 7-5

Ash Barty (AUS) [1] vs Polona Hercog (SVN)

Tatsuma Ito (JPN) vs Novak Djokovic (SRB) [2]

From 7pm AEDT: Tamara Zidansek (SVN) vs Serena Williams (USA) [8]

Filip Krajinovic (SRB) vs Roger Federer (CHE) [3]

MARGARET COURT ARENA

Naomi Osaka (JPN) [3] defeated Saisai Zheng (CHN) 6-2, 6-4

Caroline Wozniacki (DNK) vs Dayana Yastremska (UKR) [23]

Tommy Paul (USA) vs Grigor Dimitrov (BGR) [18]

From 7pm AEDT: Jordan Thompson (AUS) vs Fabio Fognini (ITA) [12]

Madison Keys (USA) [10] vs Arantxa Rus (NLD)

MELBOURNE ARENA

Julia Goerges (GER) vs Petra Martic (HRV) [13]

Cori Gauff (USA) vs Sorana Cirstea (ROU)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRC) [6] vs Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER)

Hubert Hurkacz (POL) [31] vs John Millman (AUS)

Aus Open takes seriously wild turn

Strong winds have impeded the Australian Open, the difficult conditions starting to get on No. 3 seed Naomi Osaka's nerves.

Last year's Australian Open champion won her opening set against China's Zhang Saisai at Margaret Court Arena.

However, as the winds started impacting gameplay, Osaka's consistency faded, and trailed in the second set 4-2 after Zhang broke serve twice.

At one point, Osaka threw her racquet on the ground and kicked it in frustration.

Osaka broken with many errors.



Throws and kicks her racket. Unusual.



6-2, 1-2* pic.twitter.com/rNG3BT9FDU — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 22, 2020

Winds in Melbourne were measured at 95km/h this morning and Osaka wasn't the only one struggling.

Osaka eventually prevailed though, bouncing back by winning four consecutive games and claiming the second round match in straight sets.

After the match, and interviewer asked Osaka about her chances of reclaiming the No. 1 title, but the Japanese star was quick to point out that is not possible ths tournament.

Naomi Osaka looks at the interviewer quizzically when he tells her she can get to No.1 in Melbourne.



“Really? I thought Ash has over 2000 points and I have to defend this and might drop out of the Top 10.”



Naomi is correct. Ash Barty’s No.1 ranking is not under threat. — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) January 22, 2020

Australia's Astra Sharma was unable to win a game in her opening set against Estonian Anett Kontaveit, which lasted just 19 minutes. She eventually lost to the No. 28 seed in straight sets after making 28 unforced errors.

Seed No. 7 Petra Kvitova broke serve late to claim the opening set against Spain's Paul Badosa on Rod Laver Arena. In a tightly-contested match, Kvitova went on to win in straight sets 7-5 7-5.

Legend's brave Kyrgios claim

Tennis legend Jim Courier believes Nick Kyrgios could topple world No. 1 Rafael Nadal is they face off in the Australian Open.

Kyrgios has defeated Nadal three times before, their rivalry one of the most entertaining contests in world tennis.

Former world number one Courier claimed Kyrgios is "not afraid" of the looming threat of facing the Spaniard in the fourth round.

"(Nadal) looked great, but keep in mind that Nick has won quite a few of their contests, including Wimbledon a few years ago," Courier said on Channel Nine's coverage of the Australian Open.

"So he's not afraid of Rafa and that's a match where, for Nick, he's not expected to win. He can perform at his best and if it's not enough, well no worries, you lost to the No. 1 player in the world."

Kyrgios has been a leader in supporting the Australian bushfire appeal among sporting personalities, something Courier believes that extra motivations energised him.

"I think he's really thriving. In the past, he's put a lot of his focus and energy on his (charitable) foundation and playing for that and this year, the bush fires have been an emotional grab-point for him," Courier said.

"It's really given him something more to play for than himself. He thrives in team events, he loves to be a part of a team. He's really part of this big bush fire support team now, he's been a leader in it, and I think that's really depressurising him on court and energising him at the same time."

German star's incredible donation pledge

World No. 7 Alexander Zverev has promised to donate his entire Australian Open prize money to the Australian bushfire appeal if he wins the tournament.

After his first round victory over Marco Cecchinato on Tuesday evening, Zverev promised to donate "every cent" if he won his maiden Australian Open singles title.

"I will donate $10,000 for every match I win here," Zverev said after the match.

"I know I'm not the favourite, but if I win this event I will donate every cent to the bushfires.

"Australia is a country that is home for us for over a month every year. We heard what is going on with the bushfires, with the animals and with people losing their homes. So thank you very much, I hope we get a lot of support."

The winner of the Australian Open receives AU$4.12m.

Zverev will face Egor Gerasimov in the second round on Thursday.