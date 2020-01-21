ROD LAVER ARENA

Karolina Pliskova (CZE) [2] defeated Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 6-1 7-5

Donna Vekic (CRO) [19] vs Maria Sharapova (RUS)

Rafael Nadal (ESP) [1] vs Hugo Dellien (BOL)

From 7pm: Daniil Medvedev (RUS) [4] vs Frances Tiafoe (USA)

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) vs Angelique Kerber (GER) [17]

MARGARET COURT ARENA

Belinda Bencic (SUI) [6] vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK) 6-3 7-5

Adrian Mannarino (FRA) vs Dominic Thiem (AUT) [5]

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) vs Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) [31]

From 7pm: Jennifer Brady (USA) vs Simona Halep (ROU) [4]

Marco Cecchinato (ITA) vs Alexander Zverev (GER) [7]

MELBOURNE ARENA

Polona Hercog (SLO) defeated Rebecca Peterson (SWE) 6-3 6-3

Madison Keys (USA) [10] vs Daria Kasatkina (RUS)

Damir Dzumhur (BIH) vs Stan Wawrinka (SUI) [15]

Not before 4pm: Alexei Popyrin (AUS) vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) [28]

Not before 7pm: Nick Kyrgios (AUS) vs Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

Sharapova's horror start to Open campaign

Former world number one Maria Sharapova has gotten her Australian Open campaign off to a horror start, losing her opening set against Croatian Donna Vekic.

No. 19 seed Vekic broke Sharapova's serve twice in the first set of their match on Rod Laver Arena, cruising to win the opener 6-3.

Maria Sharapova on the verge of three straight Grand Slam first round exits unless she can turn it around here against Vekic. Her ranking is in the 120s these days. Might be the end of the line. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) January 21, 2020

Sharapova is far from her best in Melbourne, hitting 13 unforced forehand errors during the opening set.

Sharapova bounced back in the second set, breaking serve early to take a 4-1 lead on her way to a gritty comeback.

32-year-old Sharapova last won the Australian Open in 2008, with a total of five Grand Slam tournament wins. She shocked the sporting world in 2016 when she was handed a suspension from tennis for doping.

Major upset rocks world No. 12

World no. 12 Johanna Konta has been rocked by Tunisian Ons Jabeur in a major upset during the Australian Open first round.

At the 1573 Arena in Melbourne, world no. 78 Jabeur defeated the British star in straight sets, 6-4 6-2. She had previously never progressed to the second round of the Australian Open, this being her fourth tournament.

After breaking Konta's serve in the opening set, Jabeur raced to a 4-1 lead in the second. The Brit was never able to cover, Jabeur breaking serve once again to comprehensively claim the second set 6-2 in only 26 minutes.

The Tunisian hit nine winners and only two unforced errors in the second set.

Bad start to a big Brit day in Melbourne. Jo Konta a shadow of what she was in the Slams last year as she loses 6-4 6-2 to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in just 63 minutes. — Mike Dickson (@Mike_Dickson_DM) January 21, 2020

Born in Sydney, Konta represented Australia before moving to England in 2012. She reached the Australian Open semi finals in 2016, where she lost to eventual winner Angelique Kerber.

Jabeur will face either France's Caroline Garcia or America's Madison Brengle in the second round.

Konta has been recovering from injury, and was certainly not at her best on Tuesday. This first round exit marks her worst performance in an Australian Open.

World no.12 Johanna Konta. Photo / AP

'Crazy scenes' in 'Hell day' at Aus Open

Australian Open officials have earned their crust on day two of the event after Monday's wet and wild weather pushed the Open into a scheduling nightmare.

With 32 first round matches cancelled or suspended on day one when a rain storm settled in at Melbourne Park, a whopping 96 matches have been scheduled for Tuesday.

Three courts have an incredible seven matches scheduled for the day session and some relatively high-seeds have been bumped out to outside courts.

Tennis commentators have described the scheduling crunch as a "Hell day" for tournament officials – but the jam-packed fixtures presents a dream scenario for ground-pass spectators at the Open.

Court 7 is among the courts scheduled to host seven matches, including the first round matches of Aussies Marc Polmans and Alex Bolt. If any of the men's matches stretch to five sets it could present another scheduling headache for officials.