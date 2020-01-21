New Zealand basketball star Steven Adams has been injured after a dramatic fall, described as a "body slam" by TV commentators.

After just returning to action after a one-game absence from his Oklahoma City Thunder side, due to a right knee contusion, Adams lasted just two minutes in Tuesday's contest against the Houston Rockets.

While attempting to contest an offensive rebound, a jumping Adams was undercut by Rockets forward Clint Capela; whose whole body weight appeared to then land on top of Adams as both players fell to the court.

The fall was extremely awkward with Adams looking in obvious pain. While Adams then attempted and missed two free-throw attempts from what was adjudged a flagrant foul by Capela, he immediately left the court visibly limping and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

As tweeted by Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman, per the Thunder, Adams suffered a left ankle sprain.

Adams' Thunder went on to win the game 112-107, improving the side's record to 25-19 for the season, good enough to sit in third place in their Northwest division.