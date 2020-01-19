Dan Bilzerian, best known as the son of a gambler who flaunts his wealth on Instagram, has never been shy to show off his grandiose lifestyle to the world.

Judging by his Instagram account, bikini girls, machine guns, jet skis and tanks are all part and parcel to his unorthodox life — fuelled on the back of a poker career.

Naturally, the hearty gambler wasn't going to miss out on making some dough on Conor McGregor's return to the UFC, placing a literal table of cash on Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone to pummel the Irishman.

Rough estimates valued the pile of green at around $1 million.

What happened next was quite different to Bilzerian's prediction, however, with McGregor pulling off a stunning 40 second KO over the American.

Ouch.