A French tennis player was reportedly told off by an umpire after asking a ball girl to peel a banana during an Australian Open qualifying match.

World No 229 Elliot Benchetrit handed the banana to the ball girl before umpire John Blom stepped in, Daily Mail reports.

Benchetrit, whose fingers on his right hand were heavily tapped up, then attempted to open the banana with his teeth.

Ball girls and boys are often asked to fetch water or towels during breaks in tennis matches. Peeling fruit seems out of their remit however.

The Frenchman won through qualifying to reach the main draw of the opening grand slam of the year.

So this is the moment where Elliot Benchetrit asks the ballkid to peel his banana. I’m glad the umpire (John Blom) stepped in and told him off. pic.twitter.com/TK1GET68pG — Alex Theodoridis (@AlexTheodorid1s) January 19, 2020

He will face Japan's Yuichi Sugita, ranked 84th in the world, in round one tomorrow.