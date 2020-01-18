Brisbane Roar 1

Wellington Phoenix 0

The Wellington Phoenix's unbeaten A-League run has come to an end, beaten 1-0 by Brisbane Roar at Suncorp Stadium.

Looking for a club record tenth unbeaten outing, the Phoenix were left to rue an inability to turn their first half ascendancy into goals, creating 10 goalscoring opportunities in the first 45 minutes without converting any of them.





In a dominant first half, Wellington were twice denied by the woodwork; Jaushua Sotirio lashing the ball against the crossbar after 27 minutes and Steven Taylor heading against the goal-frame after a penalty-area melee ten minutes later.

Brisbane substitute Dylan Wenzel-Halls scored the game's only goal after 69 minutes, poking the ball between Taylor's legs on the edge of the penalty area and lashing it into the roof of the net, just 100 seconds after taking the field.

On a steamy Queensland afternoon at a venue at which they had won just twice on 19 previous visits, Wellington settled quickly into their now familiar passing game, creating regular openings but often being let down by the final delivery, wayward shooting or desperate Brisbane defending.

Sotirio was typically energetic, making numerous darting runs up and down the Wellington's right, while Callum McCowatt had one of his best games for the side on the opposite flank.

The home side lifted noticeably in the second half, dominating possession and twice forcing Phoenix goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic into snappy saves, before Wenzel-Halls' spectacular introduction.

Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay named an unchanged starting eleven, opting to leave returning striker David Ball on the bench after he missed last weekend's win over Western Sydney with a hip flexor injury.

Ball's entrance after an hour, along with that of teenagers Ben Waine and Sam Sutton, was the catalyst for a late Wellington onslaught with Gary Hooper and Ulises Davila denied by brilliant goalkeeping from Roar custodian Jamie Young.

Brisbane's Brad Inman fluffed a golden chance to seal the game for his side late on, slicing his effort from ten yards with the goal at his mercy, before Hooper directed a close-range shot agonisingly wide of Young's left-hand post.

To make matters worse for Wellington, Talay will have a selection headache for the visit of cellar-dwellers Newcastle on Friday with ever-present German midfielder Matti Steinmann shown a fifth yellow card of the season, earning himself a one-game ban.

With his natural replacement Alex Rufer unlikely to be fit enough to return, Talay may look to hand a starting debut to recent recruit Brandon Wilson who was among the unused reserves.

