The official weigh-in for UFC 246 was a mere formality for Conor McGregor, who looked ripped and powerful as he successfully hit the scales at 170 pounds for tomorrow's fight against Donald Cerrone.

Cerrone also weighed in without fuss as two fighters who can comfortably make it down to 155 pounds benefited from an agreement to not put their bodies through a major weight cut for this fight.

READ MORE:
UFC 246: Conor McGregor, Donald Cerrone turn on reporter
UFC 246: Israel Adesanya, fellow Kiwi and Australian fighters on Conor McGregor's return against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone
UFC: Kiwi Israel Adesanya books middleweight title defence against Yoel Romero at UFC 248
Premium - UFC: From 'unlockable character' to UFC middleweight champion - what's next for Israel Adesanya?

The days of McGregor starving himself to make the 145-pound featherweight limit are long gone but it's still stunning to see how gaunt he looked during the early days of his career.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

There's been a few flashback photos of McGregor this week, including this image from his coach John Kavanagh which shows them preparing for his first MMA fight.

Female fighter Alexa Grasso was the shock story of the weigh-in as she hit the scales at 121.5 pounds — well clear of the 115 pound limit for her fight against Claudia Gadelha.

View this post on Instagram

I worked so hard for this and I was so excited to put in a show for you all tomorrow but unfortunately my fight isn’t gonna happen because my opponent missed weight by 5.5 pounds. I still wanted the fight because I am a bad bitch but Nevada Commission athlete didn’t allowed the fight to happen. A big thanks for my coaches, teammates, family and whole team for the amazing camp!! We will run it back!! Eu trabalhei tanto para essa luta e estava muito empolgada para lutar com o coração para vocês todos amanhã à noite, mas infelizmente minha luta não vai acontecer porque a minha adversária não bateu o peso. Eu ainda queria uma luta porque sou lutadora de coração grande, mas a Comissão de Nevada não deixou a luta acontecer. Obrigada @drfelipepereira pelo excelente trabalho, estamos indo pra 5 anos de trabalho juntos e a gente só melhora!! Muito obrigada aos meus treinadores e parceiros de treino pelo excelente camp!! Desculpe pelo meu povo. Vamos voltar !! #teamcg #ufc246

A post shared by Claudinha Gadelha (@claudiagadelha) on

The bout was cancelled by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, which only permits a three-pound difference between combatants.