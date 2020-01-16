Former Black Cap Luke Ronchi has revealed his hilarious 'scouting report' on Team Rugby ahead of the T20 Black Clash in Napier today.

The inaugural event at Hagley Park, Christchurch, last year brought fans together to celebrate both codes to help raise money for the welfare funds for the New Zealand Rugby and Cricket Players Associations.

And Ronchi is ready to battle once again in 2020, with some fighting words for his opposition filled with All Blacks greats.

"Looking forward to getting out on the park on Friday for @t20blackclash in Napier, Ronchi posted on Instagram. "Was great fun last year and certainly expecting more of the same this year. Thought I'd do a quick scout for Flem to help us get the 'W' this yr.

Advertisement

"Dagg - Insta and TV pretty boy. Few bumpers. Will run away to protect his face." Ronchi posted on Instagram.

"B Barrett - Moved to Auckland. What a w****ker. Bumpers."

"Weber - Lookes like Mike Hesson has the man covered for height, bowl length, will feel like bumpers."

Former Black Caps coach Mike Hesson joined in on the banter with a quick reply.

"Weber sounds like a nice bloke Ronc......if you need any small men's bats and gloves am sure I can find 1 or 2 floating around," he posted.

"I'm calling for a measure off with Hesson. Height and length," replied Weber.

Australian comedian Andy Lee is making no secrets of what he brings to the table for the match - a high-profile addition to Stephen Fleming's Team Cricket side.

"I've got an upper hand in sledging," Lee joked with 1 NEWS.

Advertisement

"I've studied all of them, I'm gonna go personal.

"I've also brought sandpaper along. It's worked for the Aussies in the past."

Team Rugby is coached by Sir Graham Henry and features Richie McCaw, Carlos Spencer, Muttiah Muralitharan and a host of current All Blacks.

Team Cricket is coached and captained by Stephen Fleming and features Daniel Vettori, Nathan Astle, Chris Harris and Grant Elliot.

AT A GLANCE:

Team Rugby:

Sir Graham Henry - Coach-selector

Richie McCaw

Israel Dagg

Jason Spice

Ofisa Tonu'u

Beauden Barrett

Jordie Barrett

Aaron Smith

Brad Weber

Derren Witcombe

Carlos Spencer

Plus International wildcards

Muttiah Muralitharan

Mahela Jayawardene

Team Cricket:

Stephen Fleming – Coach-captain

Daniel Vettori

Nathan Astle

Grant Elliott

Jacob Oram

Hamish Marshall

Chris Harris

Kyle Mills

Luke Ronchi

Nathan McCullum

Mathew Sinclair

Plus International wildcard

Andy Lee (Hamish and Andy)

Follow all the action from today's match on iHeart Radio, where the Alternative Commentary Collective will be broadcasting every ball