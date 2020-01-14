A smoky haze that has engulfed Melbourne has postponed Australian Open qualifying and suspended practice before tennis stars were able to play later in the day.

Qualifying for the year's first major kicked off at Melbourne Park on Tuesday but the hazardous conditions as a result of devastating bushfires meant the on-court action was delayed.

Play, which was supposed to commence at 10am, started at around 11.30am because of the poor air quality - which organisers later decided had improved sufficiently for the players to do their thing.

Further decisions will be made based on onsite data, and in close consultation with our medical team, the Bureau of Meteorology and scientists from EPA Victoria.



As always the health and safety of our players, our staff and our fans is our priority. — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 13, 2020

Sadly that decision will now come under heavy scrutiny after player Dalila Jakupovic was forced to retire after suffering a coughing fit and breathing difficulties during the second set of her match.

Jakupovic was leading the match after claiming the first set 6-4 and the second set looking like it was heading for a tiebreak. The game had been going for one hour and 52 minutes when she fell to the ground.

Awful scenes in Melbourne.



Dalila Jakupovic has abandoned her #AusOpen qualifying match after suffering a coughing fit while playing in thick smoke caused by the #AustralianFires. pic.twitter.com/WAJv6TzTjW — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) January 14, 2020

Moments later, former Australian Open semi-finalist Eugenie Bouchard called for a doctor and was taken off the court to be treated.

Bouchard talking to medical staff and leaving the court for a medical timeout. Feeling “nateuous, and spikes in her lungs”, likely from the terrible air pollution. #AusOpen #TeamGenie — All Star SQUAD (@AllStarAdvice) January 14, 2020

Bouchard was able to make it back out onto the court for a deciding third set, but shortly after the match got back underway her opponent, Xiaodi You, called for the trainer.

Mandy Minella, the world No. 140 from Luxembourg, tweeted her shock at qualifying being allowed to take place, despite the City of Melbourne Council advising locals to "stay indoors, keep windows and doors shut, and keep pets inside".

Shocked to see that qualifying matches have started @AustralianOpen

What about the health of all the people that have to work out there, especially the ballkids? #wherearethelimits? pic.twitter.com/2oldEptT2g — mandy minella (@mandyminella) January 14, 2020

As qualifying got underway, Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou tweeted it was "not the best air quality this morning in Melbourne".

Not the best air quality this morning in #Melbourne pic.twitter.com/InwwuFn7KJ — Patrick Mouratoglou (@pmouratoglou) January 14, 2020

Tournament organisers have technology on the ground to assess the air quality to help guide them as to whether conditions are too dangerous for players.