Football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo is entering the twilight years of his career — but looks as fit as ever on and off the pitch.

And it has helped him become an instant success with Juventus as he continues to sparkle in his second season in Italy.

Ronaldo joined the Italian giants for $185m in 2018, signing a four-year contract.

And after a tricky start to his new venture, the 34-year-old scored 31 goals in 47 games in all competitions in his debut season.

This campaign he has netted 16 goals in 23 games — scoring in each of the last six.

But behind the scenes it takes a lot of hard work. From his diet, to exercise routine to sleep and rest, Ronaldo leads the most disciplined of lifestyles.

He can eat up to six meals a day, with fish a big part of his diet.

Swordfish, tuna and braised cod are particular favourites. He regards chicken as "magical" due to its high protein and low fat content.

For breakfast Ronaldo will eat ham and cheese and low-fat yoghurt.

If he doesn't have it for brekkie, the former Manchester United star will wolf down avocado toast for snacks during the day.

Lunch No. 1 could consist of chicken and salad, while No. 2 might be fish — maybe tuna with salad, eggs and olives.

Dinner will see the football legend fill his boots with meat or fish, sometimes breaking them up in two separate sittings.

Steak, swordfish or the Lisbon speciality of Bacalhau a la Brasa — a mixture of braised cod, onions, thinly sliced potatoes and scrambled eggs — should see him through until bedtime.

Once tucked up, Ronaldo will ensure he has eight hours of sleep each night. That's in addition to several naps he will take during the day.

Speaking about rest, the Portuguese superstar said: "Proper sleep is really important for getting the most out of training.

"I go to bed early and get up early, especially before matches. Sleep helps muscles recover which is really important."

Clearly the gym and intense exercise is a huge part of Ronaldo's life — as shown by his incredible muscle definition and speedy recovery from injury.

The forward follows a pilates-based routine that focuses on resistance work to strengthen his core.

He is also a big fan of swimming, often taking to the pool with son Cristiano Jr.

For all his niggles and knocks sustained on the football pitch, Ronaldo invested in a $95,000 Cryotherapy chamber.

Standing in the chamber for around three minutes, liquid nitrogen freezes Ronaldo to between minus 160 and minus 200 degrees Celsius.

Cryotherapy beats muscle soreness and reduces swelling, inflammation and sprains.

But Ronaldo puts mental health alongside physical health as key to being happy on the pitch as well as off it.

This involves spending quality time with his family — partner Georgina Rodriguez and his four children Cristiano Jr, twins Mateo and Eva Maria and Alana Martina.

The superstar said: "Mental strength is just as important as physical strength.

"Training and physical sessions are most important, but living a relaxed lifestyle helps you to be the best you can be, physically and mentally.

"I spend my free time with family and friends, which keeps me relaxed and in a positive mindset."

And the final secret behind Ronaldo's supreme physical condition — no alcohol.

He has been a teetotaller since at least 2005 — not only because of the adverse affects on his diet, but also because his father's death at the age of 20 was alcohol related.