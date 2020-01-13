Kieran Foran's former partner has been caught up in an ugly spat with the fiancee of a teammate of the Kiwis league star.

Rebecca Pope, the mother of Foran's two children, posted images of messages allegedly sent to her by Kara Childerhouse, who is engaged to former Bulldogs hooker Michael Lichaa.

In the messages Pope is called a "bad mother" and is accused of putting Foran, who she split with in April 2016, through "hell".

According to foxsports.com.au, the messages were sent after Pope had earlier accused Childerhouse of being "completely disrespectful and horrible".

Advertisement

Michael Lichaa and fiancee Kara Childerhouse. Photo / Instagram

"Just when I thought I had caught a break (no online abuse in over 6 months) I am again slammed with cyber bullying from a person I do not know," Pope posted on social media.

"I'm in disbelief that another woman can send such horrible online comments to a woman she has never met and whom doesn't know the truth of a family situation."

The posts have since been deleted.

Foran, who has played 21 tests for the Kiwis, revealed to the Herald his struggles with addiction and mental illness shortly after joining the Warriors on a one-year deal in 2017.

Kieran Foran training with the Kiwis in October. Photo / Photosport

Foran's only season with the Auckland club was curtailed by injury and he joined Lichaa at the Bulldogs the following season.

While Foran impressed for the Sydney outfit, Lichaa was released by the Bulldogs at the end of last season.

Kieran Foran married Karina May in 2018. Photo / News Corp Limited

On Monday, Pope posted another message, thanking her followers for their support - and seemingly sending a message to Foran, who married 39-year-old mother-of-six Karina May in 2018.