We have an early contender for the most wholesome highlight of the year.

Coco Gauff, the teen sensation who became a star at Wimbledon last year when she became the youngest player to reach the main draw and then went all the way to the fourth round, engaged in a delightful conversation with her coach and father, Corey, at the Auckland Open today.

After securing the first set 7-5 against Germany's Laura Siegemund, Coco sat down for a drink and some advice from her dad.

"You know you didn't play that well, right? But you found a way," Corey began. "That's a champion."

He then turned to the ball girl holding an umbrella above Coco's head to shield her from the sun and repeated "that's a champion, isn't that right?".

Coco responded like any other 15-year-old girl would when their dad embarrasses them in front of a stranger. "Dad …" she says, before they share a laugh.

"That's how you play, you found a way," Corey continued. "Now you're warmed up. You were a little bit slow because you didn't warm up that well. Now you're warm."

"I was warm," Coco interjected.

"Well, your legs weren't as active as they normally are," he countered.

"She [Siegemund] trying these trick shots, she's got to do all these things to try to figure out how to get you to miss. The only shot she got is a good backhand if it's in her strike zone.

"But don't change, though. If you've got the backhand in your strike zone and you want to rip it, you rip it. That's your shot. Nobody do it better than you. You understand what I'm saying? You can play the whole court game that you've been playing and have some fun with it. Be determined. Your serves are great. Little bit more pop on it, little bit more energy early on.

"And you know the one thing you did in the last three games, you didn't give up no free points on her damn serve. Her serve was weak. It's real slow."

Here's where it got fun.

Coco: "You can't curse."

Corey: "I cursed?"

Coco: "Yeah, you did."

Corey: "Nah, I said it's real weak."

Coco: "No, but you said …"

Corey: "I curse for real?"

Coco: "You said the D word."

Corey: "Oh, well that don't really count."

Coco: "In some places it does."

Corey: "OK. All right, I'm sorry about that."

At world number 68, Coco Gauff's the highest ranked woman under the age of 18 - as a 15-year-old. Photo / AP

Corey gave up a career as a health care executive to coach his daughter and it's been a smashing success so far.

At world number 68 she's the highest ranked woman under the age of 18 — as a 15-year-old — and became the youngest player to win a WTA singles title at the Linz Open in Austria last year.

Unfortunately she couldn't keep the good times rolling in Auckland. Siegemund bounced back after the opening set to win the match 5-7 6-2 6-3 and now awaits the winner of the round of 16 match between Serena Williams and Christina Mchale.