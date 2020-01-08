NBA star Anthony Davis declined a four-year, NZ$220 million max extension from the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday and intends to become an unrestricted free agent in July, Yahoo Sports reported.

Yahoo reported that Davis's agent, Rich Paul, informed the team that his client wants to focus on this season.

Davis has a player option of NZ$43.2 million for next season but is expected to decline it to become a free agent.

He will be eligible to sign a five-year, NZ$304 million max deal in the off-season. According to the Yahoo report, Davis is expected to remain with the Lakers beyond this season.

He has already amassed US$94.5m (NZ$142m) in salaries since his rookie season in 2012-13.

The Lakers acquired Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans in the off-season for a package that included forward Brandon Ingram, point guard Lonzo Ball and combo guard Josh Hart.

Davis, a six-time All-Star, is averaging 27.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 blocked shots in 34 games.