Kiwi wildcard Paige Hourigan was completely outclassed by former World No 1 Caroline Wozniacki, losing 6-1 6-0.

It always loomed as a one sided contest - Wozniacki was playing in her 893rd match at this level, while Hourigan was making her WTA main draw debut — and so it proved.

The gulf in class was shown early, as Wozniacki won the first 11 points of the match, as the clearly nervous Hourigan struggled to keep the ball in the court.

The 22-year-old eventually settled, and had some moments of genuine quality, but they were few and far between, and she only won two points on the Wozniacki serve in the entire match.

She struggled to cope with the pace and precision of Wozniacki's game, and made a ton of unforced errors.

Hourigan, who is ranked world No 447, looked almost in tears as she sat in her chair at 5-0 down in the second set, and the Dane completed the rout in 53 minutes.