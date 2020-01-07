A special centre court seating location is part of a range fundraising activities and initiatives rolling out across the ASB Classic to support the Australian Bushfire Relief.

Other initiatives are expected to include certain players pledging an amount of money for each ace they hit, while some of the top overseas coaches here for the tournament will offer a private hitting session for the highest bidder.

There's also a range of signed merchandise.

The tournament is sold out for the remainder of the week for centre court tickets, but organisers have made four seats available on the edge of the court, in the same area as the courtside corporate boxes.

Serena Williams from the USA and Caroline Wozniacki from Denmark during their doubles match during Day 1 of the 2020 ASB Classic Womens. ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand. Monday 6 January 2020

The tickets will be auctioned for each session on a special Trade Me page, as part of a range of items available for purchase, with all proceeds going towards the Australian Red Cross – the charity the Australian Open and individual players will be supporting across the AO swing.

The first tickets will be available for purchase for Wednesday's day and evening sessions, which should feature Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki, two-time defending champion, Julia Goerges and teen superstars Amanda Anisimova and Coco Gauff.

"It is heart breaking to see the devastation the bush fires are causing to our friends in Australia. We wanted to give the tennis community an opportunity to help do our part. We will be working with ASB and our other sponsors, the WTA and ATP, and all of the players competing in the event to raise as much as we can to help this tragedy" said Tournament Director, Karl Budge.

Title sponsor ASB have kicked started donations by purchasing Tuesday's four available seats for $500 each.

Auction items will be listed at www.trade.me/asbclassic with the Best Seats in the House as well as a range of signed merchandise and exclusive experiences being listed daily.