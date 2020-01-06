New Zealand cricket great Jeremy Coney has fired up over the shambolic scheduling and performance of the Black Caps on their tour of Australia.

Speaking to ABC Grandstand, while the former batsman acknowledged the team's dire performances, Coney pointed the finger at both New Zealand and Australian cricket boards for Black Caps' lack of preparation.

In a brutally honest interview with Matt Clinch, Coney said the administrators let the players down.

"To be honest, it'll be the fact they weren't ready for this tour at all," he said.

"[It was just] eight days in-between the end of their last one (series) and then starting at Perth, a different time zone, a day-night game.

"They didn't played a day/night game [before the first test]. They didn't use those eight days to the best of their own advantage."

Coney was quick to highlight the side's lack of warm-up games and local knowledge of grounds, believing it hindered any chance the Black Caps had of success.

But while no warm-up games were scheduled, Coney was also baffled as to why the New Zealand camp never called upon expertise of local cricket stars to help them adjust to foreign conditions.

"No game at all. No speaking to anyone with local knowledge. Why didn't they get someone like Mark Taylor (former Australian captain)? How do you captain in Australia, Mark? How do you bat in Australia, Mark? Have him around the team for the first few days.

"They are quite New Zealand centric. The WACA was sitting right there, they could have played a game there. They missed quite a few tricks in preparing the team.

"You need to play a few first-class games to get used to the conditions... Normally in Australia, you need time to build up to the first test. [It] wasn't done.

"They'll go back [home to face India] with not much confidence."

The Black Caps are currently staring down the barrel of being whitewashed 3-0 in the Test series.

A victory will give Australia a perfect home record this summer after they thrashed a hapless Pakistan 3-0 at home.

And while Australia is undoubtedly one of the best sides in the world, Coney believes Cricket Australia needs to do more to accommodate touring sides in a bid to make them competitive.

"If you want better games in Australia against teams you have to give them a chance to play, maybe for two weeks, to lead up to the series so they can provide competitive cricket against you.

"I know that's a cost and the administrators today don't like that, they look at the bottom line."