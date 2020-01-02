Black Caps batsmen Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls have missed a second straight day of training, just one day out from the third test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The pair didn't turn to up training at the SCG, both still unwell with flu-like symptoms, while Williamson handed over the pre-match press conference duties to Tom Latham.

The news will be concerning for the Black Caps, who possess seriously limited options in terms of available batting cover.

Henry Nicholls missed training for a second straight day. Photo / Getty

Horrendously out-of-form opener Jeet Raval is the only batsman waiting in the wings, with bowlers Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry and Will Somerville the other squad options who didn't play in Melbourne.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• It gets worse: Big scare for Black Caps as stars miss training

• Ultimate challenge: The big issue the Black Caps can't fix

• Cleaver: How Brendon McCullum revealed Black Caps' biggest problem

• Mr Fix-it: The Black Caps' secret weapon for final test

However, the Black Caps haven't yet called in cover, perhaps signalling that the pair should be fine to play tomorrow.

Australian captain Tim Paine was expecting Williamson, in particular, to play.

"We're not worried about it. We're planning for him to play - if Kane Williamson misses a couple of days training I don't think it's going to effect him too much. I think a player of his quality knows what he's doing, he knows how to prepare himself and knows how to get up for the big games.

"We're preparing for the best Kane Williamson, and if he's not there, then we saw last game that a guy like Tom Blundell can come in and take it right up to us.

"They've got some very good players, we're not sure what XI they're going to go with, but we've looked really closely at who they've got here, so we're prepared for everyone."

- More to come