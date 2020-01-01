Former Wallaby Sitaleki Timani has been red-carded in his Top 14 clash for Clermont against Castres over the weekend after committing a bizarre retaliation.

With his side up 30-3 early in the second half, Castres managed to score a try following a quick tap by reserve halfback Rory Kockott.

The Castres' halfback tapped Timani on the head as he walked past the fallen defender, prompting Timani to rise up and slap Kockott as he celebrated the score.

Kockott fell to the ground, grabbing the back of his head, while the slap sparked a brawl in the in-goal between the two teams.

After the commotion was over Kockott received a yellow card for his actions while Timani was red-carded.

The bizarre action and reaction is not something often seen on a rugby field, especially the unthinkable act of slapping an opponent in the face.

The Tongan-born lock made over 50 Super Rugby appearances from 2009-2013 for the Waratahs, Brumbies and Western Force and debuted for the Wallabies in 2011, representing Australia 18 times.

Timani received a three-year deal to join Montpellier in 2013 and made the switch to the French club following the end of year tour with the Wallabies. He joined ASM Clermont at the conclusion of that contract and has been with them since.

Clermont went on to win the match 39-22 to stay within touching distance of the top four after fourth-placed Toulouse and third-placed Toulon shared a draw.

Former All Black Isaia Toeava set up two tries on three line breaks while his All Black midfield partner George Moala also bagged a try.

ASM Clermont sits in fifth place on 28 competition points equal with Racing 92 and La Rochelle.

This article first appeared on RugbyPass.com and is republished with permission.