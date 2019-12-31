New Zealand No. 1 Paige Hourigan has been granted a main draw wildcard to the ASB Classic.

Currently ranked 438 on the WTA Tour and 208 on the ITF rankings, the 22-year-old is coming off her first full year as a professional tennis player.

Hourigan had a impressive start to 2019, reaching the doubles final in Auckland with fellow Georgia Tech graduate, American Taylor Townsend.

The Kiwi then went on to win two ITF doubles titles in Singapore and Arizona, pairing up with teen sensation Coco Gauff to win in the American event.

Hourigan has also won two ITF singles titles and a total of eight ITF doubles titles.

She had a difficult second half of the year — compounded by a family tragedy away from tennis — but comes to the ASB Classic in a good mindset, after winning the recent New Zealand nationals.

"I'm so excited," said Hourigan. "After having a few hiccups this year and some family issues, I'm just happy to be back out there competing and loving tennis again. I had an amazing time at the ASB Classic last year and am really excited to be back. I can't wait to play in front of New Zealand again."

Fellow Kiwis Erin Routliffe and Valentina Ivanov have both received wildcards into the qualifying event. Ivanov (18) had a strong start to her first season of College tennis in the USA.

She compiled a 12-4 singles record to see her ranked No. 20 on the Oracle ITA poll.

Born in Christchurch but based in Sydney, the teenager holds age group national titles in both Australia and New Zealand and last year became the first Kiwi tennis player to compete at the youth Olympic Games.

Routliffe (24) had consistent results in doubles throughout 2019 and has a current ranking of 145.

However, her focus this weekend will be getting her first singles win at the ASB Classic.

The final two qualifying wildcards have been given to players outside of New Zealand, former doubles world No. 1 Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Australian Arina Rodionova.

ASB Classic Tournament director Karl Budge said deciding on wildcard recipients was not easy.

"The quality of the women's field this year was such that there was high demand for these wildcards," said Budge. "We're happy to be able to provide opportunities for Kiwi players at the ASB Classic, and we hope the New Zealand fans come out and support these players."

Mattek-Sands has won an Olympic gold medal, five Grand Slam doubles titles and three Grand Slam mixed doubles titles in her 20-year career on tour.

The fun-loving American has been ranked as high as No. 30 in singles but is now 370 and only played 14 singles matches last year.

But she has a high profile off the court, which probably helped her case for a wildcard.

Rodionova (30) guaranteed her spot at the ASB Classic after winning the Australian Open wildcard playoff last month.

Rodionova, currently ranked 204, has captured 9 ITF singles titles and 38 ITF doubles titles in her career.

The ASB Classic has worked alongside Tennis New Zealand's high-performance director, Simon Rea and Tennis Australia to arrange a deal that local players.

The tournament has exchanged wildcards allowing New Zealand tennis players opportunities in Australia at their events and in return the ASB Classic has awarded one of their qualifying wildcards to an Australian.