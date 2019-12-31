Rugby legend and former All Blacks skipper Richie McCaw is getting better with age like a fine wine, according to a birthday message from his wife.

His wife, Black Sticks hockey player Gemma McCaw, penned a sweet message to him on Instagram accompanied by a photo of him with their daughter Charlotte in an aircraft cockpit.

"Happy birthday to the most amazing husband and father. Like a fine wine, you keep getting better with age (if that's even possible) Here's to another year filled with fun and adventure with so much to look forward to. We love you heaps," she wrote.

Gemma and Richie were married at The Olive Grove in Wanaka in 2017.

Advertisement

Charlotte is their first child.