Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor has shown off his ripped figure after a stunning body transformation ahead of his highly-anticipated return to UFC.

McGregor recently announced his return to the Octagon after a brief hiatus — he will face veteran Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January.

The 31-year-old has not fought since October 2018, when he was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title bout, reports news.com.au.

McGregor was charged with assault in April after punching a man at a Dublin bar.

Advertisement

CCTV footage showed the 31-year-old landing a blow on the patron before being ushered away by an entourage.

READ MORE:

• Footage reportedly shows Conor McGregor punching patron at a bar

• Conor McGregor may have announced his UFC comeback on Twitter

• MMA: Conor McGregor had a 'secret meeting' after his punch on a pub patron

• UFC: Conor McGregor alleged victim's scary claims

For his first fight since the assault charge, McGregor took part in an exhibition bout against John Joe Nevin at Crumlin Boxing Club in Ireland last week.

McGregor has evidently been training hard for his UFC comeback. His shredded figure shocked followers on Instagram.

The former featherweight and lightweight champion posted the topless photo on Monday with the caption, "Who the fook is that guy?"

The buff fighter is seemingly taking advantage of the fact that he won't have to cut much weight for the welterweight fight.

McGregor has previously competed in the 170-pound division twice, going 1-1 with Nate Diaz in 2016.

Cardio was an issue for McGregor during the bouts against Diaz, and it could remain a problem when he faces Cerrone next month. McGregor's record is 21-4 in professional fights.