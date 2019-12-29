Kane Williamson and his side would probably wish it was true but the Boxing Day test isn't going into a fifth day, as promoted by Sky Sport on social media today.

Sky Sport's Twitter account sent out a tweet this morning saying: "It's time to try and finish off the test match as strongly as we can. Coverage starts at 11.30!".

Unfortunately, the second test ended during the third session on day four as the Black Caps were bowled out for 240 in their second innings to lose by 247 runs.

The first test in Perth also failed to reach day five.

The Tweet by the @skysportnz account has since been deleted.

"Hate to be the one to tell you this but the test ended yesterday," one Twitter user responded.

"Hahahahaha. We wish! #earlyaprilfools" added another seeing the funny side of the mistake.

"I personally think the Kiwis are a good chance to save this test. They certainly won't lose a wicket," said another Twitter user.

It's not the first social media blunder of the test. The official Twitter account of NZME's Radio Sport called Black Cap Tom Blundell a 'makeshit' opener after the f button was skipped on the keyboard.