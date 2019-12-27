Olympic legend Lindsey Vonn has announced she proposed to fiance P.K. Subban in a heartwarming Christmas Day Instagram post.

Vonn took to Instagram on Boxing Day (NZ time) to announce the Canadian hockey star accepted the former ski champion's proposal on Christmas Day.

"Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary, in a "non traditional" move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes," Vonn tweeted.

"Yes (bashful emoji) ! Women aren't the only ones who should get engagement rings!"

The former ski racer closed the tweet with the hashtags "MerryChristmas" and "equality."

Vonn linked a picture of herself and Subban with the ring, with the couple wearing matching striped pyjamas in front of a Christmas tree with three dogs in the foreground. She also posted a close-up of Subban flashing the ring, with the words "Drip drip"and a blue teardrop.

Vonn, a former girlfriend of golfing megastar Tiger Woods, also said on social media in August they were engaged.

Subban, 30, proposed at the couple's Los Angeles home, according to Vogue, with an emerald ring.

It was a low key engagement for the US power couple and a surprise for Vonn.

Lindsey Vonn and P.K Subban. Photo / Getty Images

Subban told Vogue he went to his go-to jeweller, XIV Karats in Beverly Hills, on August 14 to pick up the emerald ring.

The stone has significance for the pair because her favourite colour is green, and it's his birthstone.

"I got the ring and said, 'You know what? I'm just going to do it home.' Everything kind of came together on that day," he said.

Subban proposed in from of Vonn's three dogs at home, much to the Olympic skiing champion's surprise.

"We never talked about it or looked at rings," she says. "But he gave me an emerald necklace at Christmas, and I loved it. I wouldn't change the ring at all."

The pair also took to social media to celebrate the engagement.

The 35-year-old recently retired from a skiing career that included three Olympic medals, four overall World Cup titles and 82 World Cup race wins, a record for a woman.

The 30-year-old Subban won the 2013 Norris Trophy with Montreal as the NHL's top defence man. He was traded to New Jersey from Nashville in June. Vonn was previously married to former ski racer Thomas Vonn and kept his last name after they separated.

