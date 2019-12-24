Michael Schumacher's wife has given a rare update ahead of the six-year anniversary of the tragic accident which left the Formula One legend in a coma.

The seven-time Formula One champion has not made a public appearance since the accident in 2014 where he suffered a serious head injury, with his family furiously keeping him behind closed doors while he recovers.

But Corinna Schumacher has opened up saying "big things start with small steps" as fans prepare to launch a new 'KeepFightingMichael' social media page next week.

The Kerpen fan club in Germany has announced they will use the hashtag 'KeepFighting' to keep the memory of the legend alive.

"Big things start with small steps. Many small particles can form a huge mosaic," Corinna told fans.

"Together you are stronger, and that is exactly how combined forces of the KeepFighting movement make it easier to encourage others."

Chairman of the fan club, Reiner Ferling said he's hopeful we will see Schumacher out in public again.

"Unfortunately, the time has come again, the sixth anniversary of Michael's accident is coming around," Ferling said.

"Six years full of hope that Michael will one day go out in public again.

"We know that Michael is in good hands, that he gets love, security and confidence. Michael can count himself lucky to have such a strong family behind him.

"As a fan club, we will provide all kinds of support that we can provide."

Earlier this month, Michael's doctor revealed details over the treatment the motorsport legend has been receiving.

Kean-Francois Payen, who was the first to confirm Schumacher had come out of his coma five years ago, gave insight into the treatment he has been receiving, telling German publication In Touch "There is a one-to-three year plan for the regeneration period.

"I still visit him occasionally and talk to the family about any progress I see."

Payen heaped praise on Corinna, saying she has done everything necessary to help her husband recover, and credited her "extraordinary will power" and awareness of what lies ahead.

"She sees things very clearly and will do anything to make her husband's condition better."