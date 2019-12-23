Dan Carter has beaten out fellow All Blacks great Richie McCaw to be voted the player of the decade.

World Rugby last week launched a bracket style poll to be voted by the fans to help name the best player of the last 10 years.

16 players were nominated, seven of which were All Blacks, with McCaw and Carter winning out through to the final.

In fact the final four were all New Zealanders with Carter advancing to the final over Beauden Barrett and McCaw also beating incumbent captain Kieran Read.

Carter beat out McCaw with the final result announced today.

