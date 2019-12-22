By Ian Cameron for RugbyPass.com

All Blacks great Ben Smith made his debut for Pau today but it lasted just 51 minutes after he was red-carded during his side's clash with Stade Francais at the Stade Jean-Bouin in the Top 14.

The 84-times capped New Zealand back was shown a red for leading with the elbow into contact, and was duly sent off by referee Alexandre Ruiz.

The collision early in the second half left Stade hooker Lucas Da Silva on the floor and needing medical assistance.

The sending off would prove costly for Pau, who despite a late try for Lucas Rey, ran out 21 – 18 losers to their Parisian hosts.

It's far from an ideal start to Smith time in France, arriving in the French league following an illustrious and storied career in the sport to date.

The 2013 Nominee for World Player of the Year played 153 games for the Highlanders before he signed a contract with the French club. His All Blacks swansong at the Rugby World Cup in Japan didn't go as planned however, with head coach Steve Hansen preferring Beauden or Jordie Barrett over the 33-year-old.

Ben Smith sent off for this. It’s going to be one of 2020’s problem areas. Almost rewarding the upright tackles that World Rugby are attempting to eradicate. Christophe Ridley dealt with a collision between Ruan Ackermann and Duncan Weir really well on Friday. https://t.co/60lcrYTS0F — Charlie Morgan (@CharlieFelix) December 22, 2019

Smith started against Namibia and Wales, came off the bench against South Africa and Canada and was not in the match-day 23 against Ireland or England.

Across his 84 tests for the All Blacks, Smith only received one yellow card which was in the 2015 World Cup final victory over Australia.