Team New Zealand are set to enter what could be a lengthy battle over wind limits with the challengers of the 2021 America's Cup.

Under the Cup's protocol the wind range for the America's Cup match was meant to be signed off last Friday, but the teams are yet to reach an agreement.

Stuff reports the defending syndicate want the upper end of the limit to be 24 knots, as it was for the catamarans in Bermuda, while the challengers want a restriction of 20 knots in place.

READ MORE:

• America's Cup: Challengers setting up camp late next year an advantage for Team New Zealand, former tactician Brad Butterworth says

• America's Cup: 'A little whoopsie' - Team New Zealand have training mishap

• 2021 America's Cup: Dean Barker warns of possible 'one-sided' America's Cup

• America's Cup: New footage shows Team New Zealand have handle on foiling

Advertisement

With no agreement in sight, the issue has been passed on to the arbitration panel, who could take as long as three months to reach a decision. If the syndicates can't reach an agreement the panel will make a final ruling.

"We don't know what their game is," a frustrated Team New Zealand legal and rules advisor Russell Green told Stuff.

"Whether they are trying to develop specialist equipment for the lower wind limit, we don't know. But we just think under 20 knots is ridiculous ... that is unrealistic for Auckland.

"We don't want a whole lot of races being cancelled in conditions that are normal in Auckland - solid 20 knots, that's what people expect to sail in here.

"This is a big deal but it's a bit like the tail wagging the horse at the moment... you're being told 'we are only going to sail in under 20 knots in your town'."

Team New Zealand capsized in winds around 10 knots earlier in the week when they lost control during a jibe. However, they have comfortably been sailing in wind speeds in excess of the 20-knot barrier throughout the past few months.