Ja Morant is fearless when attacking the rim as we've already seen so far throughout his rookie season in the NBA.

The Memphis Grizzlies second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft has delivered several jaw dropping plays, but on Saturday he delivered his most outrageous attempt yet.

Halfway through the first quarter, Morant picked up a loose ball and drove down the lane where Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love was waiting to try and pick up the charge.

Morant decided to try and emulate Vince Carter's famous dunk from the 2000 Olympics as he tried to jump over Love and throw down the dunk.

Quick little reminder that Morant stands at 6'3" tall (191cm), while Love is 6'8" (203cm).

JA MORANT ALMOST SUBMITTED A LATE ENTRY FOR DUNK OF THE DECADE 😳 pic.twitter.com/rtTw6kt0Rp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 21, 2019

The attempt alone is just mind-boggling, the fact he tried it left commentators, fans and teammates in disbelief.

Social media quickly erupted following Morant's attempted murder dunk over the NBA star with the Grizzlies showing off just how unbelievable the attempt was with an image from under the basket.

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant almost dunks over Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love. Photo / AP

A clip of the dunk quickly whipped around social media with Morant's name shortly after joining the trending list.

Many were left speechless by the attempt while others were thankful the dunk didn't end the career of Love.

Ja Morant just tried to make Kevin Love retire my goddddd — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) December 21, 2019

Ja Morant just tried to end that man's career sheesh — Grizzly Bear Blues (@sbnGrizzlies) December 21, 2019

Ja Morant might've had the coolest looking missed poster dunk attempt of the year. Rookie CLEARED Kevin Love on his attack. Crowd here is still amazed. — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) December 21, 2019

Ja Morant just tried to end Kevin Love and it resulted in Love helping him off the floor. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) December 21, 2019

Even Love chimed in on Twitter: "Ja almost ended my professional career with this dunk...that kid is something special."

Morant sent social media into a spin only 10 days ago when he threw down over the top of Aussie big man Aron Baynes.

The Cavs ended up taking out the game 114-107.

