A 19-year-old, who has played just 113 minutes of NRL across five games, is set to leave the Melbourne Storm to sign with the New Zealand Warriors.

On the day it appeared the Storm were beginning to say goodbye to Josh Addo-Carr, there may be another body about to head out the door.

This time it's a very big body, in the shape of Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.

And it's not just his 107kg, 197cm frame which looms large.

According to Stuff, Fa'asuamaleaui will sign a deal in the region of $700,000 per year across four seasons.

The report claims that the deal is done, although, it is not clear whether the huge teenager will sign immediately – or when his contract runs out at the end of 2020.

Warriors recruitment boss Peter O'Sullivan, who coincidentally signed Israel Folau, Greg Inglis to the Storm and also took Latrell Mitchell to the Roosters, is a known admirer of Fa'asuamaleaui.

The Orange-born forward played for Samoa earlier this year, and has also represented the Junior Kangaroos.

O'Sullivan told NZME that the Warriors' main priority on the recruitment front was securing a hooker – which they did by bringing in Wayde Egan – along with some big forwards.

"We are still not small, we are just not as big as some packs," O'Sullivan said.

"I could have signed three or four players in the last few months.

"They would have helped our squad a little bit, but because we have only got one spot left in our 30, I didn't want to do that unless we were getting a player that helps our squad a lot.

"Priority wise the hooker was number one, the big edge back rower number two and probably a centre back rower would have been the third option which I really wanted to do.

"Next priority would be a big middle."