Black Cap fast bowler Lockie Ferguson will miss the remaining two tests in Australia, captain Kane Williamson has confirmed.

Ferguson suffered a muscle-tendon strain in his right calf while bowling on day one of the first defeat test in Perth.

Williamson confirmed to Radio Sport's Bryan Waddle that Ferguson's injury had been upgraded to a tear and he is set to home back to New Zealand.

A replacement will head to Australia but has yet to be named.

Ferguson, making his test debut in place of the injured Trent Boult, got through 11 overs in the sapping heat on day one before hurting his calf, and hobbling off before the end of the second session.

He batted in both New Zealand innings as they went onto lose by 296 runs. Ferguson ended his test debut with figures of 11-1-47-0.

The second test begins on Boxing Day in Melbourne followed by the third test in Sydney starting January 3.