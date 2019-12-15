Just as we thought the runs were drying up at Perth, a suspected food contamination hit Perth Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

All sandwiches, wraps and salads were desperately recalled by the venue's administrators during the Test match between Australia and New Zealand.

An ominous warning was displayed on the Perth Stadium big screens early on day four of the Test.

Queues for the toilet at the Perth Stadium are forming as we speak. pic.twitter.com/hthxSqWrcY — Peter Lalor (@plalor) December 15, 2019

Queues for the toilet at the Perth Stadium are forming as we speak. pic.twitter.com/hthxSqWrcY — Peter Lalor (@plalor) December 15, 2019

Barely anyone at the Perth Stadium for #AUSvNZ, or is everyone hugging the toilet bowls after sandwich-gate? — Moss 😎 (@Melburnian) December 15, 2019

"If you have purchased any sandwiches, wraps or salads at the stadium today please present back to the outlet of purchase immediately," it read.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Rattue: The Black Caps' major problem that has never changed

• As it happened: Black Caps v Australia, day four

• Rate the Black Caps v Australia - and win

• Black Caps star robbed? Fans baffled by Aussie DRS 'shocker'

It was soon confirmed chicken was the threatening food, and vegans began rejoicing in the stands.

Less than 20 of the potentially contaminated products had been sold throughout the day, and there have been no reports of illness.

Fox Cricket commentator Brendon Julian laughed about the incident during the Test match coverage.

"There's been a recall of the chicken sandwich around the ground," Julian said.

Former Australian batsman anxiously replied, "I had a chicken wrap the other day!"

Australian bowler Nathan Lyon was overheard on the stumps mics asking the New Zealand batsmen, "What are you having for lunch? I hope not the chicken."

The multi-million state-of-the-art stadium was completed in 2017, and has experienced low attendance at this week's Test match.