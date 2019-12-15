No Sarah Hirini, Michaela Blyde or Portia Woodman. No problems for the Black Ferns Sevens side who captured the Cape Town Sevens this morning.

It was the side's second title in as many weeks after defeating rivals Australia 17-7 in the final, backing up from winning the Dubai event.

The back-to-back titles sees New Zealand jump to the top of the series standings, an impressive display over the last fortnight with arguably three of the best players missing the two tournaments.

New Zealand went out to a 12-0 halftime lead through tries to Kelly Brazier and Ruby Tui before Australia hit back at the start of the second half to close the gap to five.

Tui secured the victory and the title with a second try with two minutes remaining.

Earlier, New Zealand booked a spot in the final with a 15-5 win over Canada.

In the men's draw the All Blacks Sevens face hosts South Africa in the final for a second straight week.