Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc delivered a brutal burn to Black Caps opener Jeet Raval in their 296-run first test thrashing in Perth.

Raval, who has been going through a horror run of form which has seen him fail to pass 33 in first-class cricket since February, had mustered just one run from 18 balls when Starc chimed in with some harsh words.

"Wouldn't wanna ruin it — the last chance of your career," Starc taunted him.

"Christmas is pretty good when you have it off though," Starc added, referring to the next test between the two teams - the Boxing Day test in Melbourne.

Advertisement

"They do good lunches for Christmas in Melbourne."

“Last Test of your career” - Starc to Raval.



There’s a reason why Australian cricket has the reputation it has^^^ #AUSvNZ — Jake O'Flaherty (@jakoboflaherty) December 15, 2019

Mitch Starc having a nice chat with Jeet Raval. Do you think he's asking if he wants to be his accountant? #NZvAus — Sam[uel] Smith (@sgowsmith1988) December 15, 2019

Three balls later, and Starc's words proved prescient, as he produced a superb delivery which spooned off the shoulder of Raval's bat to Nathan Lyon at point.

READ MORE:

• Rattue: The Black Caps' major problem that has never changed

• As it happened: Black Caps v Australia, day four

• Rate the Black Caps v Australia - and win

• Black Caps star robbed? Fans baffled by Aussie DRS 'shocker'

As harsh a comment as it may have been, at this rate playing Raval in the Boxing Day test would be even crueler. The opener scored a grand tally of two runs in the test, and looked completely out of his element once more.

Additionally, Starc may have uttered what many Kiwi cricket fans are thinking, with many calling for Raval to be replaced for the remainder of the series.

Unfortunately for the Black Caps, there are no standout options currently in domestic cricket, and only wicketkeeper Tom Blundell available as batting cover in the 15-man squad currently in Australia.

Making Blundell open against the fearsome Australian seam attack - for the first time in his first-class career - would be as equally rough as throwing Raval to the wolves again, while the other options - playing Blundell in the middle order and moving either Henry Nicholls or BJ Watling to open the innings - are similarly less than ideal.

With 10 days still to go before the next test, Black Caps head coach Gary Stead will have plenty of time to sum up his options, but Starc's sledge could well have been painfully true.