Michael Guerin analyses the best bets on offer at the Inter Dominions finals.

Race 8, 9.35pm: $500,000 IRT Inter Dominion Pacing Final, 2700m mobile

Sometimes when a horse is $1.45 you go looking for value to beat it, but really, what is the point? Ultimate Sniper (5) should win. He has been three wide for at least a lap of every race during the series and savaged the line. He might be turning into a great horse and hard to imagine any of his rivals parking him should be looking for the lead. From there only a drop in his performance level or a lack of concentration can beat him.

If a favourite is expected to lead and dominate you want to be on those in his slipstream and that looks a race between stablemates On The Cards (4), Mach Shard (6) and A G's White Socks (7).

The latter is the better performed of the trio and if he was able to work across to the markers that would make him a huge quinella chance to cap his comeback series.

Cruz Bromac (11) has been brave in a stellar last month and as the NZ Cup winner should beat most of these but faces sitting parked or one-one last lap. His best chance is if they burn early.

Thefixer (13) is in a similar position but probably not racing as well and Chase Auckland (9) will probably jump on the three wide train with his stablemates at some stage so who beats who home out of them could depend on how those cards are shuffled.

Of the bolters few can win but My Kiwi Mate (1), On The Cards (4), who might be the best chance of leading early and Mach Shard (6) could all sneak some stake money and make your First4 juicier.

• Selections: Ultimate Sniper, A G's White Socks, Cruz Bromac, Thefixer.

• Suggested bets: Ultimate Sniper should win so if you are betting big take the shorts. But the best value might actually be On The Cards at $8 a place with the TAB paying back to fourth on fixed.

Race 6, 8.19pm: $150,000 HR Fisken And Son Inter Dominion Trot Final, 2700m mobile

If he races up to last Friday's national record performance then this looks Winterfell's (2) race to lose. After a mainly disappointing year since a superstar 3-year-old season he has bounced right back during this series and has looked safer with every start. If, and it is still a very small if, he behaves he should get the lead and can trot a sub 3:20 time for 2700m. That will take an awful lot of beating.

Majestic Man (4) is the obvious danger. He has been wonderful all series and could cross to the lead, trail and await the passing lane. The mid-race pressure could determine his chances but he is a winning threat.

Most on the second line have been good to very good during this series so the runs they get probably decide who gets closest out of Temporale (9), Paramount King (12), Massive Metro (13) and Tough Monarch (11).

Temporale looks the best place chance of those taking the short way home but Paramount King has been the big mover so it wouldn't surprise to see him fly home.

That, of the winning chances, leaves Marcoola (8) who has been driven cold all series and has been good but not his startling best. Don't be surprised to see him do something incredible tonight.

• Selections: Winterfell, Majestic Man, Temporale, Marcoola.

• Suggested bet: The $1.90 for Winterfell looks fairer by the day while Temporale a place is tempting as he should sit four back on the fence and the TAB pay back to fourth fixed odds.

Interdom night support card made easy

• R1, 5.45pm: Three-year-olds coming out of stronger races should dominate but Down To The Bone (3) is better odds than Dina Bolt (4) so worth an each way play.

• R2, 6.15pm: Copy That (2) beat all of these last week after he got the lead and if he does so again should double up. The trick is Flying Even Bettor (1) has drawn the ace but that still gives Copy That the trailing option. So he has two shots at repeating with your biggest concern being Flying Even Bettor holding the lead until Copy That trails and THEN handing up. But David Butcher might be too smart for that.

• R3, 6.45pm: Oscar Bonavena (9) is the real deal and has won right-handed. Should win although Enhance Your Calm (4) was a close second to him at the workouts two weeks ago and Tickle Me Pink (3) is a class mare. Three very good 4-year-olds who should be too fast for the Interdom leftovers.

• R4, 7.15pm: Amazing Dream (5) sat parked and was a huge third last week but tonight gets a far better draw and should get the lead off Need You Now (4), who was very good beating her last Friday. They look a certain quinella with Spellbound drawn the second line.

• R5, 7.46pm: On a night when not many winners will come from the second line Belle Of Montana (9) should be the exception. Looks the best pacing mare in Australasia and should be able to sit parked if she has to and still win. Multi anchor.

• R7, 8.56pm: The Interdom Consolation and Another Masterpiece (3) looks beautifully placed from the draw after a luckless series. He is no superstar but finds himself in the right race, albeit at shorter odds than you really want. If there is tempo Colt Thirty One (11) and Classie Brigade (12) come into play while Our Uncle Sam (6) is the blow out.

• R9, 10.05pm: Self Assured (8) might be as good as the best Interdom horses so even from his draw should win as he heads toward the Auckland Cup. Bettorstartdreaming, Ball Of Art, Mr Kiwi and Double Rocket your best trifecta includes.

• R10, 10.33pm: The mobile start helps Havehorsewilltravel (3) and on his best behaviour could take some catching. Puma Road (7) is racing at his peak and Ace Commander (6) can be one paced but small field helps. Resonate (9) has the talent to win but if you are considering backing him wait until as late as you can before the race because last Friday he got terribly stirred and was no chance by start time.