A 'golden match' in tennis occurs when a player wins every single point of every single game, on the way to victory.

For obvious reasons, it doesn't happen much. And for even more obvious reasons, it barely ever occurs on the professional circuit.

And yet, that's exactly what happened when Thailand's Krittin Koaykul defeated Ukraine's Artem Bahmen 6-0, 6-0, in the first round of qualifying at the M15 event in Doha, an ITF World Tennis Tour competition.

When tournaments don't fill a qualifying draw, they can open the door to any player that pays the entry fee and has an ITF membership, or an International Player Identification Number.

That's seemingly what happened here. Although it remains a mystery why Bahmen, who clearly has no athletic bone in his body, decided to do this to himself.

Bahmen showed an impressive lack of co-ordination on the way to being drubbed by Koaykul, who probably couldn't quite believe his luck.