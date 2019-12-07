By RugbyPass.com

Crusaders halfback Bryn Hall is said to have apologised to the Jewish Council over a comment he made on live television in which he labelled an All Black a "Jew".

The comment was made on Sky TV's The Kick Off on June 13, where Hall handed out a "red card" to All Blacks midfielder and Crusaders teammate Jack Goodhue for his mullet.

"The real reason why he's running a mullet at the moment is that he's engaged," Hall said.

Advertisement

"[He] doesn't want to pay for his wedding, so he's actually looking for Women's Day or Women's Weekly to try and get behind and pay for his wedding, so red card for being a Jew, Jack, so there you go mate."

READ MORE:

• Alan Jones rips into Rugby Australia and Raelene Castle for a host of mistakes, including handling of Israel Folau saga

• Rugby: Why Charles Piutau is the 'loss that continues to haunt New Zealand Rugby'

• Rugby: Israel Folau's life change that led to fallout

• Rugby: Sonny Bill Williams joins rugby stars in raising funds to tackle Samoa's measles outbreak

A complaint was made to the Broadcasting Standards Authority claimed that the remark was discriminatory, but the complaint was not upheld as it did not meet the standard of "nastiness or malice" required to classed as a breach of BSA standards.

Jewish Council spokeswoman Juliet Moses, who had previously said that the decision not to uphold the complaint was "extremely disappointing and quite shocking", said on Twitter that Hall had apologised for his comment on Friday.

"There is no room in New Zealand for casual racism and it is important that we all work hard to move away from this type of language," Moses said initially about Hall's comments.

Crusaders Bryn Hall and Jack Goodhue. Photo / Photosport

"I've received and accepted what I believe is a sincere, thoughtful apology from Bryn Hall, who made the "Jew" comment that gave rise to someone's BSA complaint," Moses tweeted after Hall's apology.

"My preferred approach is always to forgive, engage and educate, if possible.

"To that end we've agreed to have a chat."

Advertisement

I’ve received & accepted what I believe is a sincere, thoughtful apology from Bryn Hall, who made the “Jew” comment that gave rise to someone’s BSA complaint.

My preferred approach is always to forgive, engage and educate, if possible. To that end we’ve agreed to have a chat. — Juliet Moses (@JulietMosesNZ) December 6, 2019

Moses told Stuff that the 27-year-old had apologised via email, but she agreed to keep the apology private.

"I've taken his word. I believe he is contrite about what he said," she told Stuff.

"I'm sure it hasn't been pleasant for him."

However, she hoped that people had learned something from the incident, of which she was treating as an "educational moment".

Moses confirmed that she had not sought contact with the BSA regarding its decision around Hall's comment.

"We are not wanting to be punitive here," she said.

Both the BSA and Sky TV apologised for any distress caused by the incident, and had spoken to Hall in an attempt to prevent any similar comments being made in future.

This article first appeared on RugbyPass.com and has been republished with permission