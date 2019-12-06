The best indication of how remarkable Ultimate Sniper has been in this Inter Dominion pacing series is his own stablemate, Cruz Bromac.

After three wonderful runs in the series, Cruz Bromac would make a compelling Inter Dominion Final favourite yet Ultimate Sniper is odds-on to win the title and nearly $3 tighter than Cruz Bromac in the pre-draw market.

The All Stars pair wrapped the final round of the series at Alexandra Park last night by winning their heats, securing the top two spots on the points table and at the head of the market.

After two huge but luckless runs on the first two nights, Cruz Bromac was dominant last night, re-taking the lead from Thefixer and never looking in danger of defeat.

Considering he won the New Zealand Cup less than a month ago, you can make a strong case he can win the $500,000 final next Saturday.

But while he has been good, very good and excellent in his three heats, Ultimate Sniper has been unbelievable, unbelievable and okay, we are starting to get used to this, but unbelievable again in this three heats.

After two monster wins in his first two heats, Ultimate Sniper was expected to loop the field, sit parked and win the first heat last night.

It didn't pan out that way and he was stuck three wide for the last lap and looked to be labouring at the 600m mark, $1.40 punters thinking the bubble may be about to burst.

But driver Natalie Rasmussen was foxing, conserving energy and when she asked the four-year-old to get busy in the home straight he was equal measures brave and brutal.

He is in that zone some horses find themselves in during an Inter Dominion and is $1.90 to win the final before tomorrow's barrier draw while Cruz Bromac is $4.80.

Champion trainer Mark Purdon drove Cruz Bromac last night and beaming at how the athletic pacer has bounced through the series but is adamant Ultimate Sniper is their best chance in the final. "Cruz is going great but what Snipe did in the heats makes him our best chance, he has been enormous."

If Ultimate Sniper draws well tomorrow and looks any chance to wresting the lead in the final he could get as short as $1.50. But if he draws the second line and Cruz Bromac, who has good gate speed, draws to lead the market gap will close.

Australia has ended up with three in the final as has Barry Purdon, whose training performance to get A G's White Socks, On The Card and Mach Shard into the great race a stunning effort considering where they sat two weeks ago.

Barry also has Marcoola through to the $150,000 trotting final where Mark could potentially have the favourite in Winterfell.

The latter was outstanding trotting a national record for 2700m, winning the later trotting heat last night and looks a happy horse, hitting the ground more squarely and racing more generously.

The other trotting heat was won in professional style by Temporale, who used his gate speed to lead and control.

The trotting final looks more open than the pacers, with up to seven winning chances and two Australians in the mix.

• The pre-barrier draw field for the $500,000 Inter Dominion pacing final next Saturday night is: Ultimate Sniper, Cruz Bromac, A G's White Socks, Chase Auckland, Thefixer, Mach Shard, Ashley Locaz, Sicario, San Carlo, Triple Eight, On The Cards, My Kiwi Mate.

Emergency: Classie Brigade.