England fielder Joe Denly couldn't find a hole big enough to hide after dropping one of the easiest catches offered by Black Caps captain Kane Williamson today.

With Williamson on 62 not out and cruising in a third wicket partnership with teammate Ross Taylor on the final day of the second test, England missed a chance the vital breakthrough when Denly dropped a sitter at short midwicket.

Williamson scooped a Jofra Archer delivery straight to Denly who inexplicably failed to hold the catch.

"Out!. Oh no what have you done? What have you done?" said Sky commentator Mark Richardson.

Advertisement

Archer was already celebrating the wicket before turning to see the catch hadn't been held.

Joe Denly fails to hold the catch. Photos / Sky Sport

England bowler Jofra Archer reacts to the dropped catch. Photo / Sky Sport

"Joe Denley has dropped an absolute gobbler," said fellow commentator Craig McMillan.

Does anyone have a gif of Kane’s reaction to that drop? 😂 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) December 2, 2019

That's ludicrous - Williamson chips Archer to Denly at short midwicket. If it's not the easiest catch in the history of international cricket, it's not far off. Denly drops it, with Archer already celebrating. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) December 2, 2019