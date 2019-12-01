With pre-season training underway, New Zealand's Super Rugby squads have revealed their home strips for the 2020 season.

Chiefs prop Anus Ta'avao was used to model the reveal of the franchise's new kits this morning.

READ MORE:

• Super Rugby: Fans blast new Crusaders logo

• Premium - Gregor Paul: Why Super Rugby must ditch South Africa

• Super Rugby: Crusaders announce new logo, keep name

• 2020 Super Rugby: The players set to take Super Rugby by storm

The Chiefs press release stated that the new jersey is intended to "remind players, staff, members and supporters that with the right strategies, plans, tactics, attitude, spirit and support they will succeed in their quest to be victorious as Tūmatauenga the Māori god of war did in the battle for Pōhutukawa".

Advertisement

The design has been well received by fans on social media.

"Oh wow.....this jersey isn't just a jersey. It's history. It's amazingly beautiful. I simply love it.....aspecially [sic] the training one. Beautiful colour," one fan wrote on Instagram.

"Best Chiefs jersey ever! Love it!" another wrote.

The home jersey will make its first appearance against the defending champions Crusaders after kicking off their season away at Eden Park against the Blues on January 31.

The Crusaders unveiled their 2020 jersey earlier this week - which won't feature their new logo.

The Crusaders and NZ Rugby announced the outcome of its brand review, which will see the Christchurch-based franchise retain its name and "reclaim its meaning through a new brand".

The controversy around the 'Crusaders' name began shortly after the Christchurch mosque attacks in 15 March, where many felt that the name was inappropriate since it comes from 'the Crusades' - a series of religious wars in the Middle Ages between Christians and Muslims.

Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge confirmed the new logo would appear where possible but not won't be included on the 2020 strip.

Advertisement

The team's jerseys will instead feature the '"Crusaders" word mark.

The Hurricanes 2020 home jersey represents the actual Wellington wind readings from the 2016 calendar year. 2016 was a monumental year for the Hurricanes after they were crowned Super Rugby champions for the first time. @SuperRugbyNZ



BUY | https://t.co/bBXGwbuQgf pic.twitter.com/mzSCw4Ztt2 — Hurricanes Rugby (@Hurricanesrugby) November 30, 2019

The Hurricanes 2020 jersey was revealed by the franchise as representing "the actual Wellington wind readings from the 2016 calendar year" – a monumental year for the side when they were crowned Super Rugby champions for the first time.

Meanwhile, the Blues explained their design as representing and acknowledging "the seam of talent that runs deep within the Blues region".

The Highlanders also revelled their new strip with the hashtag "Where Excitement Happens".

Our 2020 Jersey has been designed to represent and acknowledge the “seam of talent” that runs deep within the Blues region. A region that produces a third of all registered rugby players in New Zealand.



Available soon from the Blues online store!#WhateverItTakes #BluesAllDay pic.twitter.com/82KHAaVRkT — The Blues (@BluesRugbyTeam) November 30, 2019

All the jerseys are available online.