Former All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder made a rookie error at the altar as he married long-time love Hannah Tevita in Tauranga.

Milner-Skudder, who has announced he will be heading to France to play for Toulon on a three-year deal, tied the knot in a perfect wedding at Black Walnut, but reportedly jumped the gun on the first kiss.

Now to Love reported the fullback couldn't hold back his tears as his bride-to-be made her way up the aisle, but then got it 'wrong', when he went in for a cheeky kiss before the wedding got underway.

"I didn't realise you weren't supposed to," he says with a cheeky smile. "I couldn't help it, she just looked so beautiful," Milner-Skudder told Now to Love.

"And I'm like, not yet," said Tevita. "That part comes later."

The pair met in a Palmerston North bar and Milner-Skudder proposed in April at the Tantalus Estate Vineyard on Waiheke Island.

"Hanna, you've captivated me, motivated me, you've surprised me, inspired me, and you've also challenged me like no human being ever has. In you, I have finally found all I ever dared to dream was possible, that I deserved, or have," said Milner-Skudder in his vows.

Shortly before her wedding day, Tevita was admitted as a barrister and solicitor of the High Court of New Zealand.