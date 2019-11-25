Communities and towns across Otago and Southland can look forward to hearing even more from their cherished Highlanders rugby team this Super Rugby season and beyond with the franchise announcing a new media partnership with New Zealand Media and Entertainment that will commence in the new year.

"We're very proud of the work our players do supporting local initiatives right across our communities. Through its impressive network of media platforms, our new NZME partnership gives us a great opportunity to help even more people in our districts," said Highlanders CEO Roger Clark.

NZME's southern flagship is The Hits Breakfast radio show hosted by Callum Procter and Patrina Roche (Callum and P) out of The Hits Dunedin studios and broadcasting across Southland and Otago.

NZME also has Newstalk ZB, Radio Sport and the New Zealand Herald in its stable of media outlets in addition to several more music radio networks.

"We're committed to playing a positive role in our communities right across New Zealand, and the opportunity to support the Highlanders in the great work they commit to each season was simply too good an opportunity to miss. Ensuring our communities know what the team's up to, when they're in town and supporting the initiatives the Highlanders are backing, is a big part of our role to help keep Kiwis in the know," said NZME's Head of South Island Regions, Lee Piper.

"This is the first time in 23 years that NZME has had the opportunity to work with the Highlanders and all of our team is very excited the south's most prominent sports team is joining our family," said Piper.

Clark said, "The partnership with NZME, with its audiences across radio, digital and print means we're very well placed to reach even more of our supporters than we have before. That's great for the Highlanders - but it's also great for our Otago and Southland communities."

The Dunedin based NZME teams will start working with the Highlanders management team in early January.