Brazilian big wave surfer Lucas Chianca is no stranger to heavy conditions but anyone who tackles Nazare needs a helping hand from time to time.

Lucky for the man known as "Chumbo" he had expert jet ski operator Ian Cosenza — a handy surfer himself — around to get him out of trouble in the monstrous Portuguese surf this week.

Incredible vision filmed by Pedro Miranda shows Chianca and Cosenza narrowly avoid being swallowed up a wall of white water.

Lucas Chianca takes off on a wave that isn't worth staying with. He ducks off the back and Ian Cosenza arrives to fish him out. Photo / Supplied

But another monster wave is bearing down on them. Photo / Supplied

A wall of white water looks like swallowing them up and they actually disappear for several seconds. Photo / Supplied

But they eventually re-emerge, slapping hands in celebration. Photo / Supplied

"You guys are crazy," surf photographer Ricardo Alves wrote in response to the vision. "All my respect."

It was just one hairy moment in a wild day of surfing at a break which regularly provides the biggest waves on the planet.