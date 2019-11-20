The release of a documentary, believed to contain never-before-seen footage of Michael Schumacher after the tragic skiing accident that left him with catastrophic head trauma six years ago, has been put on hold, reportedly due to the Schumacher family's fears over the "sensitive material" it contains.

According to the Mirror, the documentary on the seven-time world champion's life was set to be released next month but has now been postponed.

It was announced in May that Schumacher's wife, Corinna, had given her full backing for the documentary in which she and Schumacher's father Rolf are believed to "open up" on camera for the first time since the Formula One legend's horrific accident in the French Alps in December 2013.

Corinna Schumacher has rarely spoken publicly since but is expected to appear in the documentary, simply titled Schumacher, which was set to be released in next month.

"Due to the very extensive material the directors and the production want to spend even more time to complete the film," a spokesperson for the production company B14 Film said yesterday.

Several media reports have, however, indicated the delay is due to fears over sensitive family material.

Rolf Schumacher is also expected to make an appearance in the film, which filmmakers Michael Wech and Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns say will even feature never-before-seen footage belonging to the family.

"It will show him as a remorseless and daring Formula 1 driver, the ambitious sportsman, the accomplished mechanic with a unique technical flair, the reliable team player and the loving family man," producers said in May.

Benjamin Seikel from B14 Film hailed the family's trust with such a sensitive and ambitious film.

"We're very happy about the trust that Michael Schumacher's family and management have shown us. Without their support, this film would not have been possible," he said.

"It's time for this film. But of course, we're very aware of the responsibility that comes with it."

Michael Schumacher suffered serious head injuries in a skiing accident in the French Alps in December 2013. Photo / Photosport

Schumacher, who retired from racing in 2012, has not been seen in public since the accident that made headlines around the globe.

The 50-year-old German is reportedly being cared for at home in Switzerland.