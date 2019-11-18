All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith showcased his goal-kicking skills while on holiday break following the World Cup.

Smith has been keeping fit during the off-season by undergoing some goal-kicking training with former Otago rugby player turned coach Peter Breen.

The All Black No 9 reposted a video of himself nailing a kick from near the sideline during a training session, suggesting that the practice may be paying off.

In another video on Breen's Instagram, Smith is asked why the Highlanders don't let him take over goal-kicking duties.

Advertisement

"I'm 0-3 in Super Rugby so I've had my chance," Smith said in reply.

"One day my moment will come."

While it's unlikely that Smith will pip Highlanders No 10 Josh Ioane, Smith could be a handy back-up if he keeps it up.

Breen, who runs an online coaching platform called Rugby Bricks, is the designer of a special kicking tee which was used by several Super Rugby first-fives last season.