Before embarking on his third Rugby World Cup, Sonny Bill Williams intended to remain in New Zealand next year.

A two-hour dinner with Toronto Wolfpack coach Brian McDermott in Japan – the week after the All Blacks were knocked out of the tournament in their semifinal defeat to England – and no doubt the staggering offer to play in the English Super League, changed those plans.

Williams met his Manchester-based Wolfpack team-mates for the first time yesterday and today made his first public appearance as the biggest signing in the club's three-year existence.

READ MORE:
Boxing: Sonny Bill Williams reportedly

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.