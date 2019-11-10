Ferrari still runs thick through the veins of the Schumacher family.

F1 legend Michael, whose condition has been shrouded in secrecy ever since suffering severe head injuries in a skiing accident in 2013, enjoyed the best years of his life with the Italian team and his daughter Gina has also embraced the Prancing Horse — literally.

The horseriding champion kitted herself and her trusty steed out completely in Ferrari gear as she took part in a freestyle competition in Verona, Italy, overnight.

Gina stole the limelight as her F1-themed routine included several pit stops and tyre changes along the way.

A rear spoiler was also part of the elaborate outfit. Photo / Instagram

Gina's perfect tribute comes shortly after her mother — Schumacher's wife Corinna — gave her first interview since the tragic accident that rocked the family six years ago.

Corinna told Mercedes' She Magazine her husband predicted Gina would become a champion horserider, which would never have happened had he not bought a Swiss ranch for their 10th wedding anniversary in 2005, where she keeps 40 horses.

"I don't forget who I have to thank for this. That would be my husband Michael," Corinna said.

"When my husband told me that one day Gina would be much better than me, I was not thrilled.

"'What do you mean by that? I work with horses from morning to night, trying to learn everything'."

Michael Schumacher. Photo / Getty

Gina is a successful rider and won a gold medal with the German team this year in the Reining European Championships in Switzerland. The 22-year-old also spoke to She Magazine, saying Michael taught her what it would take to become a champion.

"When you drive a car, you can stick it in the garage afterwards. But a horse needs to be looked after all the time, even on Sundays," Gina recalled her father telling her.

The Schumachers are set to appear in a documentary about the F1 icon later this year. The film was made to mark Schumacher's 50th birthday and the 25th anniversary of his first world title victory.