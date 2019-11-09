All the action as the Kiwis take on Great Britain in Christchurch.

Like he has done in his last three tests, Benji Marshall is going into this weekend's Kiwis game as if it's his last.

But while he's kept that mentality through the year, tonight's clash against Great Britain in Christchurch could well be his swansong.

Marshall will start in the halves for the Kiwis' final test of the year, alongside the returning Shaun Johnson. It's the latest start in a string of matches he might have thought he'd never get to play after a lengthy absence from the test arena.

Marshall returned to the Kiwis side for the first time in seven years when the side met Tonga in June, and has been selected for every test since. Despite this weekend's match being the final test of the season, the 34-year-old wasn't giving anything away in terms of his future at test level.

"I'm pinching myself that I'm still here," Marshall said.

"This week's not about me and whether it's my last [test] or not, it's about what's best for the jumper. We've been focusing on the country as a whole and putting this jersey in a better place."

The Kiwis will meet Great Britain for the second time in as many weeks, after taking a four-point win over the visitors in Auckland last weekend. The Kiwis were able to break a 2-2 halftime deadlock to race out to a 12-2 lead, before surviving the Great Britain comeback effort to sneak out with a 12-8 victory.

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire said his side needed to be better than they were last week if they wanted to end their season on a high.

"It was the bounce of the ball that determined that one, so we have to be in an improved way to make sure we get the win.

"It's a really important game for us tomorrow."

It will be a different side who runs out in Christchurch. Most notably, Brandon Smith returns to the starting side in the No 9 jersey after being stood down for disciplinary reasons last time out.

"There a standards we are living to within the jersey, and he understands that. With the depth of what I have now with Kodi (Nikorima), I thought he did a fantastic job to be able to come in there.

"It was a big decision to push Kodi back to the bench and bring Brandon in, but talking with the senior players I think Brandon is aware now of what we expect in this space and it's around the preparations of the things we do."